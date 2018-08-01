Jennifer Aniston on Wednesday denounced what she called “misconceptions" in the celebrity press.

"Oh, boy, there are so many," the actress, 49, told comedy writer and friend Molly McNearney, wife of talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel, in InStylemagazine. "Let's see. I'll just Google myself and find out," she said, typing into the search engine. "Oh, look, I'm having a $100,000 revenge makeover!," a reference to a June article in the Australian magazine "New Idea." The American tabloid National Enquirer had made the same claim with a $500,000 price tag.

"It's pretty crazy," continued the former "Friends" Emmy Award-winner, who jointly announced with husband Justin Theroux in February that they were separating after 2 1/2 years of marriage. "The misconceptions are 'Jen can't keep a man,' and 'Jen refuses to have a baby because she's selfish and committed to her career.' Or that I'm sad and heartbroken. First, with all due respect, I'm not heartbroken. And second, those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what's going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don't know what I've been through medically or emotionally."

She added, "There is a pressure on women to be mothers, and if they are not, then they're deemed damaged goods. Maybe my purpose on this planet isn't to procreate. Maybe I have other things I'm supposed to do?" Aniston is perennially among Forbes magazine's top-10 highest-earning actresses, reaching No. 2 in the current list with an estimated $25.5 million from movies, endorsements and other ventures.

The actress — who in 2016 penned a widely read HuffPost essay about tabloid culture and its attitude toward women — reflected that she has "had my fair share of sexism in the media. Women are picked apart and pitted against one another based on looks and clothing and superficial stuff. When a couple breaks up in Hollywood, it's the woman who is scorned. The woman is left sad and alone. She's the failure. . . . When was the last time you read about a divorced, childless man referred to as a spinster?"

She also reiterated that despite social-media sites falsely claiming to be "official," "I don't have Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram accounts."