TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Evening
82° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Jennifer Aniston denounces tabloid misconceptions about her: 'I'm not heartbroken'

"No one knows what's going on behind closed doors," the actress says.

Jennifer Aniston gave an interview to Molly McNearney,

Jennifer Aniston gave an interview to Molly McNearney, wife of talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel. Above, she attends the 2017 premiere of HBO's "The Leftovers" Season 3 in Los Angeles.   Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Jennifer Aniston on Wednesday denounced what she called “misconceptions" in the celebrity press.

"Oh, boy, there are so many," the actress, 49, told comedy writer and friend Molly McNearney, wife of talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel, in InStylemagazine. "Let's see. I'll just Google myself and find out," she said, typing into the search engine. "Oh, look, I'm having a $100,000 revenge makeover!," a reference to a June article in the Australian magazine "New Idea." The American tabloid National Enquirer had made the same claim with a $500,000 price tag.

"It's pretty crazy," continued the former "Friends" Emmy Award-winner, who jointly announced with husband Justin Theroux in February that they were separating after 2 1/2 years of marriage. "The misconceptions are 'Jen can't keep a man,' and 'Jen refuses to have a baby because she's selfish and committed to her career.' Or that I'm sad and heartbroken. First, with all due respect, I'm not heartbroken. And second, those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what's going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don't know what I've been through medically or emotionally."

She added, "There is a pressure on women to be mothers, and if they are not, then they're deemed damaged goods. Maybe my purpose on this planet isn't to procreate. Maybe I have other things I'm supposed to do?" Aniston is perennially among Forbes magazine's top-10 highest-earning actresses, reaching No. 2 in the current list with an estimated $25.5 million from movies, endorsements and other ventures.

The actress — who in 2016 penned a widely read HuffPost essay about tabloid culture and its attitude toward women — reflected that she has "had my fair share of sexism in the media. Women are picked apart and pitted against one another based on looks and clothing and superficial stuff. When a couple breaks up in Hollywood, it's the woman who is scorned. The woman is left sad and alone. She's the failure. . . . When was the last time you read about a divorced, childless man referred to as a spinster?"

She also reiterated that despite social-media sites falsely claiming to be "official," "I don't have Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram accounts."

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Jonathan Banks and Bob Odenkirk, right, star in Why 'Better Call Saul' is TV's best show
Wyatt Russell as Sean "Dud" Dudley in "Lodge 5  memorable TV lodges and fraternal orders
Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2018 Billboard Music J.Lo to receive Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs
Twin red pandas Loofah and Doofah were born Syracuse zoo announces birth of twin red panda cubs
Cardi B attends the MTV Video Music Awards MTV VMAs, more upcoming award shows to watch
Tab Hunter, the blond actor and singer who Recent notable deaths