Jennifer Aniston adopts puppy: 'He stole my heart immediately'

Jennifer Aniston has adopted a puppy.

"Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our family …. this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield," wrote "Friends" Emmy Award winner Aniston on Instagram Sunday, alongside a video of an adorable white Great Pyrenees mix sleeping contentedly with an apparent chew toy in his mouth.

"He stole my heart immediately. A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do," the 51-year-old star said, referring to The Wagmor Luxury Pet Hotel & Spa, which in addition to boarding does rescue and adoption work at its two Los Angeles locations. "Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes."

In the video, Aniston whispers to the pup, "Chesterfield — have you fallen asleep with your bone in your mouth? I think you have."

"Omg he’s the cutest ever," commented Long Island animal-rescue advocate Beth Stern, wife of radio icon Howard Stern. Dancer-actress Jenna Dewan noted, "We adopted our Cosmo from @wagmorpets too." When actress Rita Wilson asked, "Is he a shepherd?," Wagmor responded with the breed mix.

"This pup is clearly being abused," joked comedian-producer Whitney Cummings, "so I am on my way to rescue him from you." Others expressing excitement over the pooch included actors Matt Bomer, Millie Bobby Brown, Lily Collins, Aaron Paul, Julianne Moore and Amy Sedaris, and comedian Bridget Everett.

Aniston also has a Schnauzer mix named Clyde and a white pit bull named Sophie.