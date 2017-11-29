Former WWE wrestler David Otunga reportedly has been given temporary custody of his son with his ex-fiancee, Grammy Award-winning singer Jennifer Hudson.

TMZ.com said Otunga, 37, and Hudson, 36, had reached a temporary custodial agreement in their contentious battle over 8-year-old David Daniel Otunga Jr.

Hudson’s representative had told People magazine in a statement Nov. 16 that after 10 years together, the couple had “been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months.” The rep added, “Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiance. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son.”

Hudson, a mentor/coach on the NBC singing competition “The Voice,” has also been serving in that capacity on the show’s U.K. edition, necessitating frequent travel to London. Because of the singer’s heavy schedule generally, Otunga has been their son’s primary caregiver over the years, TMZ said.

Hudson later dropped the restraining order, with a judge in Cook County, Illinois, where the family lives, approving her motion to do so, reported TheBlast.com.

In her request for a restraining order, Hudson had said, “I am afraid that D. Otunga will continue to physically intimidate and abuse me. He has a history of physical and emotional abuse, and I am afraid that his physical attacks will continue to escalate, especially due to the contentious nature of our parentage proceedings.”

Otunga’s attorney, Tracy M. Rizzo, responded in a statement to People that said in part, “Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him.”

Hudson, a 2004 “American Idol” contestant, went on from that singing competition to win an Academy Award for Supporting Actress for her role as Effie White in the 2006 film adaptation of the Broadway musical “Dreamgirls.” She went on to perform on Broadway in the 2015 revival of the musical “The Color Purple.”

Neither Hudson nor Otunga — who became engaged on Sept. 12, 2008, her 27th birthday — has commented publicly on social media.