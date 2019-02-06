TODAY'S PAPER
Jennifer Lawrence is engaged to boyfriend Cooke Maroney, publicist confirms

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence attend a New

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence attend a New York Rangers-Buffalo Sabres hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2018. Photo Credit: JD Images / Shutterstock

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence is engaged to art-gallery director Cooke Maroney.

"Yes, you can confirm her engagement," the star's spokeswoman, Liz Mahoney, told Newsday  following reports that the "Hunger Games" and "Silver Linings Playbook" star, 28, had become betrothed to Maroney, 34. The couple reportedly began dating this past May. and frequently have been photographed together in Manhattan since the following month. They vacationed together in Paris and Rome in August, People magazine said.

Maroney was raised in Vermont after his Manhattan parents, James and Suki, moved to the town of Leicester in 1986 to work a 775-acre farm and dairy operation. For the first decade, James Maroney continued part-time in his career as a private art dealer, according to a profile at Medium.com. Cooke, who attended Middlebury Union High School in Vermont before studying art history at New York University, followed his father into the art world, first at a New York location of the multinational gallery Gagosian, and in 2015 joining the Gladstone Gallery. He currently is director of its Upper East Side location, Gladstone 64.

Lawrence, who reprises her role as the shapeshifting Mystique in the X-Men film "Dark Phoenix," being released June 9, most previously had dated her "Mother!" writer-director, Darren Aronofsky, for roughly a year before breaking up in October 2017. Before that, she had been in a long relationship with actor Nicholas Hoult, beginning after they worked together in "X-Men: First Class" (2011). They broke up, she later said, shortly after finishing work on the sequel, "X-Men: Days of Future Past" (2014).

In addition to her “Silver Linings Playbook” Academy Award for actress in a leading role, Lawrence has been nominated for "Winter's Bone" (2010), "American Hustle" (2013) and "Joy" (2015), loosely based on the life of Long Island entrepreneur Joy Mangano. 

