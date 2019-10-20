Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence and art-gallery director Cooke Maroney were married in Rhode Island on Saturday.

The "Hunger Games" and "Silver Linings Playbook" star's representative, Liz Mahoney, confirmed the wedding to Newsday, giving no further details. Photos taken by the Newport Daily News showed onlookers Saturday gathered outside that Rhode Island town's Belcourt Mansion, where telephoto images by the agency Backgrid, posted at TMZ.com, showed the ceremony taking place.

Lawrence, 29, walked the aisle in a white beaded gown with what appears to be a pearl necklace, while Maroney, 35, wore a tuxedo.

Additional Backgrid photos at TMZ showed guests arriving variously at the wedding and at Friday's rehearsal dinner, a clambake under a tent on neighboring Rose Island. Among them were actresses Cameron Diaz, Sienna Miller, Nicole Richie and Emma Stone; fashion designer and former actress Ashley Olsen with her artist boyfriend, Louis Eisner; filmmaker David O. Russell, who directed Lawrence in "Silver Linings Playbook" (2012), "American Hustle" (2013) and "Joy" (2015), for which she earned three Oscar nominations and one win; and reality-TV star Kris Jenner with her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

In June, Lawrence had told the podcast "Naked with Catt Sadler" that upon being introduced to Maroney, whom she called "the greatest human being I've ever met," she "definitely wasn't at a place where I was like, 'I'm ready to get married.' " Nonetheless, "I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully. And, y'know, he's my best friend, so I want to legally bind him to me forever. And fortunately," she quipped, "the paperwork exists for such a thing. It's the greatest! You find your favorite person on the planet, [and] you're like: 'You can't leave!' So I wanted to pick up on that offer."

Lawrence and Maroney became engaged in February. The groom was raised in Vermont after his parents, James and Suki, moved from Manhattan to the town of Leicester in 1986 to work a 775-acre farm and dairy operation while James continued part time as a private art dealer. Cooke Maroney attended Middlebury Union High School in Vermont before studying art history at New York University and following his father into the art world, first at a New York location of the multinational gallery Gagosian and later at the Gladstone Gallery. He went on to became director of its Upper East Side location, Gladstone 64.

Lawrence, who reprised her role as the shapeshifting Mystique in this year's X-Men film "Dark Phoenix," previously had dated her "mother!" writer-director, Darren Aronofsky, for roughly a year before breaking up in October 2017. Before this, she had been in a long-term relationship with actor Nicholas Hoult, beginning after they worked together in "X-Men: First Class" (2011). They broke up, she later said, shortly after finishing work on the sequel, "X-Men: Days of Future Past" (2014).