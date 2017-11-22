Academy Award-winner Jennifer Lawrence and filmmaker Darren Aronofsky reportedly have broken up after approximately a year together.

“Entertainment Tonight,” citing an anonymous source, says the couple, who worked together on Aronofsky’s surreal 2017 psychological drama, “Mother!,” amicably ended their relationship in October. A separate source told the syndicated entertainment-news program that Lawrence, 27, and Aronofsky, 48, were already broken up when they sat together at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Governors Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Nov. 11.

Lawrence told The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast on Monday that she had “had a crush” on Aronofsky when the filmmaker approached her to do “Mother!” “[That] was like a year before we started rehearsing, but he was a professional, which only made it worse for me. So we just kind of formed a friendship. He knew how I felt; he never told me how he felt — I mean, I assumed — but we just formed a friendship, and then the friendship turned into a partnership for the movie once we started working, and then, when the movie was done, I was like, ‘All right, you’re my boyfriend!’ And he was like, ‘All right, I’m your boyfriend.’”

The Brooklyn-born Aronofsky, who received an Oscar nomination as director of “Black Swan” (2010), had become engaged to actress Rachel Weisz in 2005 after four years together, and the couple had son Henry in May 2006. Their representative announced in November 2010 that the couple had been separated “for some months.” Weisz, who starred in Aronofsky’s “The Fountain” (2006), married James Bond star Daniel Craig in June 2011.

Lawrence had been in a long relationship with actor Nicholas Hoult, beginning after they worked together in the ensemble cast of “X-Men: First Class” (2011). They broke up, she said, shortly after they finished work on the sequel, “X-Men: Days of Future Past” (2014). They were last photographed together on May 24, 2014, while Lawrence was in Cologne, Germany, visiting Hoult during the filming of his movie “Collide,” then titled “Autobahn.”