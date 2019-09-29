Pop singer and "Hustlers" star Jennifer Lopez and former Yankees great Alex Rodriguez celebrated their March engagement with a lavish party over the weekend in Los Angeles.

Songwriting legend Carole Bayer Sager, 72, who according to E! News hosted the party at her Los Angeles home on Friday, wrote on Instagram that night, "Ready for @jlo and @arod’s engagement party!" On Saturday, the Grammy- and Academy Award-winning Sager posted a close-up photo of herself, Lopez and Lopez's close friend, actress Leah Remini, writing, "It happened last night! #engagementparty."

Sportscaster and entrepreneur Rodriguez, 44, also posted on social media about the fete. "So great celebrating with family and close friends last night," he said on social media Saturday, with a photo of himself and Lopez, 50, seated at a table, he in a white, open-necked dress shirt and a black jacket, she smiling at him in a white off-the-shoulder dress.

Former "The King of Queens" and "Kevin Can Wait" star Remini, 49, who starred opposite Lopez in the 2018 comedy-drama "Second Act," also posted a shot from the party, with an Instagram photo of herself holding Lopez, both smiling at the camera. She captioned it "#reunitedanditfeelssogood," quoting lyrics from the 1978 Peaches & Herb hit "Reunited."

Lopez, formerly of Brookville, and Rodriguez each had announced on March 9 that they had become engaged after two years of dating. The singer-actress, who along with Shakira will co-headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show Feb. 2 in Miami, recently told "Entertainment Tonight" no wedding date has been set. "We're talking about it, but we don't have any firm plans ... and we're talking about a lot of places [to hold the ceremony], but I don't know yet," she said.

This would be a fourth marriage for the Bronx-born Lopez. She had wed waiter Ojani Noa in 1997 and dancer Chris Judd in 2001; both marriages ended in divorce. She was married to singer Marc Anthony from 2004 until separating in 2011 and divorcing three years later. They share twins Max and Emme, 11, who were born on Long Island.

New York City-native Rodriguez has daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, whom he married in 2002 and divorced in 2008.