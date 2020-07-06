Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez purchase $1.4M home, report says
Jenny from the Block is now a homeowner on a block in Encino, California.
Jennifer Lopez and fiance Alex Rodriguez have purchased a 2,200-square-foot home in the West Coast neighborhood for $1.4 million according to Variety. The house seems relatively modest for the power couple — and the four children they have between them — with three bedrooms and 2½ baths. It also features an open-plan living room and dining room with vaulted wood ceilings and a modern kitchen. Outside is a covered area that can be used for entertaining guests and a small, separate building that could work as an office space.
Former Brookville resident Lopez also owns a large estate in the affluent Los Angeles suburb of Bel-Air and an $18 million Hamptons home in Water Mill. She and Rodriguez also have homes in Florida and another in Malibu, California.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.