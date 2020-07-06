Jenny from the Block is now a homeowner on a block in Encino, California.

Jennifer Lopez and fiance Alex Rodriguez have purchased a 2,200-square-foot home in the West Coast neighborhood for $1.4 million according to Variety. The house seems relatively modest for the power couple — and the four children they have between them — with three bedrooms and 2½ baths. It also features an open-plan living room and dining room with vaulted wood ceilings and a modern kitchen. Outside is a covered area that can be used for entertaining guests and a small, separate building that could work as an office space.

Former Brookville resident Lopez also owns a large estate in the affluent Los Angeles suburb of Bel-Air and an $18 million Hamptons home in Water Mill. She and Rodriguez also have homes in Florida and another in Malibu, California.