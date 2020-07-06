TODAY'S PAPER
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez purchase $1.4M home, report says

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who have several

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who have several homes, just purchased a 2,200-square-foot house in Encino, Calif. Credit: Getty Images for Turner / Mike Coppola

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Jenny from the Block is now a homeowner on a block in Encino, California. 

Jennifer Lopez and fiance Alex Rodriguez have purchased a 2,200-square-foot home in the West Coast neighborhood for $1.4 million according to Variety. The house seems relatively modest for the power couple — and the four children they have between them — with three bedrooms and 2½ baths. It also features an open-plan living room and dining room with vaulted wood ceilings and a modern kitchen. Outside is a covered area that can be used for entertaining guests and a small, separate building that could work as an office space.

Former Brookville resident Lopez also owns a large estate in the affluent Los Angeles suburb of Bel-Air and an $18 million Hamptons home in Water Mill. She and Rodriguez also have homes in Florida and another in Malibu, California.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

