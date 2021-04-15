TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez announce they've split

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 24, 2019. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Evan Agostini

By The Associated Press
J-Lo and A-Rod are no longer J-Rod — officially.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez told the "Today" show Thursday in a joint statement that they are calling off their two-year engagement.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," it said.

"We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

The couple started dating in early 2017. They issued a statement in March that disputed reports they were breaking up.

The couple was given the nickname "J-Rod" three years ago after they landed on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine.

