Following rumors of a rekindled romance between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, and paparazzi photos of them together since late April, the two over the weekend appeared to confirm they are again a couple.

In one of two Instagram posts on her birthday Saturday, music star and actor Lopez wrote, "5 2 … what it do … ," captioning three photos of herself posing on a yacht, wearing an orange bikini with a flower-patterned, sheer caftan and pink wedge heels, followed by one of herself and Affleck, 48, kissing in a romantic embrace.

The post garnered birthday wishes from "Today" co-anchor Hoda Kotb, fashion designer Christian Siriano, actor Vanessa Hudgens, reality-TV stars Kim Kardashian and Kyle Richards, dancer Jenna Dewan, legendary singer-songwriter Carole Bayer Sager and TV personality Mario Lopez (no relation).

Two days earlier, on Thursday, Lopez's actor friend Leah Remini had posted an Instagram video collage from her own birthday event last month, and included a black-and-white photo of herself hugging Lopez and Affleck.

Affleck — who has won Academy Awards for screenwriting and as a best picture producer — had met Lopez either in December 2001 or spring 2002, per differing sources, on the set of their romantic comedy "Gigli" (2003). They went on to a relationship and engagement, but scuttled plans for a September 2003 wedding. Lopez's publicist in January 2004 announced in a statement, "I am confirming the reports that Jennifer Lopez has ended her engagement to Ben Affleck."

Affleck subsequently met Jennifer Garner while the two were starring together in the early Marvel Comics superhero movie "Daredevil" (2003). They married on June 29, 2005, and had children Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, before announcing their separation in June 2015 and finalizing their divorce in April 2017.

Multiplatinum hitmaker, and "Hustlers" and "Shades of Blue" star Lopez had wed waiter Ojani Noa in 1997 and dancer Cris Judd in 2001; both marriages ended in divorce. She next was married to singer-producer Marc Anthony from 2004 until separating in 2011 after having twins Max and Emme, 13, before divorcing three years later; the family lived in Brookville for several years during the marriage. Lopez also has had high-profile relationships with hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs and dancer Casper Smart.

Lopez and former Yankees great Alex Rodriguez began dating in February 2017 and became engaged in March 2019, but jointly announced this April that they were breaking up.