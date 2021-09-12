TODAY'S PAPER
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez make romance official in Venice

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the premiere

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the premiere of "The Last Duel" Friday at the 78th annual Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy. Credit: Invision / AP / Joel C. Ryan

By The Associated Press
After weeks of smooching on yachts and holding hands on intimate walks, Jennifer Lopez and old-flame-turned-new-again Ben Affleck made it official Friday night on the red carpet for the premiere of Affleck's "The Last Duel" at the Venice International Film Festival.

She was dripping in Cartier diamonds in a white mermaid body-hugging gown with plunging neckline and high side slit by Georges Hobeika. He was dapper in a black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo. There were plenty of kisses and hugs for the cameras after a summer of love for the two, who rekindled their romance in May, 17 years after they broke up in 2004.

They were spotted out and about in Venice before their formal coming out. At the premiere, the 49-year-old Affleck waved to the crowd as he helped Lopez, 52, out of a black car and onto the red carpet.

For weeks the two haven't been shy about public displays of affection after coming back together not long after Lopez's coming apart with Alex Rodriguez. Affleck's divorce from Jennifer Garner was finalized in 2018.

Throughout the summer, Aflleck and Lopez were photographed on a yacht off Saint-Tropez, cuddling on a walk in the Hamptons and nuzzling over sushi in Malibu.

Ridley Scott’s medieval drama "The Last Duel" also reunites Affleck and Matt Damon, with some Adam Driver thrown in.

By The Associated Press

