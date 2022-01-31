TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Jennifer Lopez, H.E.R., Steph Curry join Michelle Obama's voter campaign

Jennifer Lopez is among celebrities who have joined

Jennifer Lopez is among celebrities who have joined a national nonpartisan voting initiative launched by Michelle Obama before this year's congressional and state elections. Credit: EPA-EFE / Shutterstock / CAROLINE BREHMAN

By The Associated Press
Print

Musical artists Jennifer Lopez, H.E.R. and NBA player Steph Curry are among celebrities who have joined a national nonpartisan voting initiative launched by Michelle Obama as the effort gears up for the November congressional elections.

"Are you ready for the midterm elections?" the former first lady asks in a video announcement Monday.

Lopez, H.E.R., Curry, Becky G and Bretman Rock are the newest co-chairs of Obama's When We All Vote initiative. They join Selena Gomez, Tom Hanks, Liza Koshy, Janelle Monáe, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Paul, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington and Rita Wilson.

The volunteer co-chairs will use their platforms to help boost voter registration and education with the goal of helping increase turnout for congressional and state elections in November. Democrats currently have slim majorities in both the House and Senate.

"The right to vote is so important and I hope to inspire many in my generation to exercise that right often and purposefully," H.E.R said in a statement provided by When We All Vote. "That’s the only way that we can hope to make change in policies that affect us all now and for many years to come."

Obama launched the voter education and registration initiative for the 2018 midterm elections.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Pam (Lily James) and Tommy (Sebastian Stan)
'Pam & Tommy': You'll need a long shower after watching
Janice Lieberman has joined News 12 Long Island,
Janice Lieberman, former 'Today' and 'GMA' reporter, joins News 12
Howard Hesseman arrives at a comedy celebration in
Howard Hesseman, star of 'WKRP in Cincinnati,' dies at 81
Jerry Carroll from one of his many, many
These NY TV commercials drove us crazy back in the day
FILE - Stephanie Ruhle attends The Hollywood Reporter's
Ruhle replaces Williams on MSNBC; 'Morning Joe' expanded
Benedict Cumberbatch as Phil Burbank and Jesse
Where to stream 19 Oscar-worthy movies right now
Didn’t find what you were looking for?