New Yorkers Jennifer Lopez, Kerry Washington, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Robert De Niro have joined other celebrities in thanking NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singer-actress Lopez, 50, a Bronx native who for years raised her own family in Brookville, contributed a video Monday to the 13-hospital network's Facebook Watch page, thanking "all of the hospital workers, the doctors, nurses and staff at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital for fighting the good fight. Your heroic efforts have not gone unnoticed. We love you, we thank you. Stay safe."

The same day, fellow Bronx native Washington, 43, said in a video on that page, "New York may be the epicenter of the virus, but it is also the epicenter of front line heroes fighting to save lives." The Emmy Award-nominated "Scandal" star thanked the hospital's "administrative staff, unit clerks and patient-service workers … because they are braving the front lines, ensuring that all departments run smoothly at all costs."

Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning "Hamilton" creator-star Miranda, 40, on Saturday offered thanks to the "more than 50,000 NewYork-Presbyterian workers who are working so hard every day to keep us safe. I know you all have families, I know you are putting yourselves on the line and you never asked for this. But you are heroes and you're doing incredible work." Raised in Manhattan's Inwood neighborhood, Miranda said he and New York City are "grateful for your service" and assured the health-care workers, "Keep continuing to let us know how we can help."

And Friday, screen icon De Niro, a lifelong Manhattanite, praised the hospital workers' "commitment, courage, selflessness and passionate care for your fellow citizens. … I'm just overwhelmed with appreciation and respect for the work you're doing. You really are my heroes. You're heroes to all of us. With little thought for yourselves, you're heroically, heroically, throwing yourselves into the front lines of saving lives, saving our city, saving our society."

The four join singer-actress Bette Midler, "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts and former Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who contributed videos earlier this month.

A representative for NewYork-Presbyterian did not respond to a Newsday request for comment on why that hospital system was singled out amid others on the front lines of fighting the pandemic.