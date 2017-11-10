This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Jenny McCarthy alleges Steven Seagal sexually harassed her in 1990s

McCarthy recounted her encounter with Seagal on her Sirius XM radio show.

Jenny McCarthy said on her Sirius XM show Nov. 9, 2017, that Steven Seagal sexually harassed her during an audition in 1995 Photo Credit: Getty Images / Paul Morigi, Allen Berezovsky

By The Associated Press
Jenny McCarthy says actor Steven Seagal sexually harassed her during a 1995 audition.

The former Playboy model recounted her encounter with Seagal during a tryout for "Under Siege 2" on her Sirius XM radio show Thursday.

She says she was alone in the room with Seagal when he asked her to sit next to him on a couch. After she declined, she says Seagal asked her to take her clothes off even though the part required no nudity. McCarthy says she walked out of the audition, but Seagal followed her and warned her not to tell anyone.

McCarthy told the same story to Movieline in 1998.

A representative for Seagal didn't immediately return a request for comment Friday, but a Seagal spokesman has denied the accusations to The Daily Beast.

