Jeremih out of hospital after bout with COVID-19

R&B hitmaker Jeremih has been released from a Chicago hospital after a monthlong battle with COVID-19.

"First and foremost I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Hospital for saving my life," Jeremih, 33, born Jeremy Felton, said Friday in a statement first given to TMZ.com and to ABC station WLS in his native Chicago. "I will be forever grateful. I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I'm overwhelmed with gratitude." He went to thank hip-hop stars 50 Cent, Chance the Rapper and Diddy "for their love and support."

Jeremih assured, "I'm getting stronger everyday, and look forward to spending time with my sons. I would also like to thank all my fans, and people all over the world who have prayed for me."

Hospitalized since Nov. 5, the recording artist was placed on a respirator and spent more than two weeks in an intensive care unit before being transferred to a regular hospital bed.