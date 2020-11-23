TODAY'S PAPER
Report: Jeremih out of intensive care

Jeremih, who has been hospitalized with the coronavirus

Jeremih, who has been hospitalized with the coronavirus since Nov. 5 , has reportedly been moved out of the ICU. Credit: Getty Images for BET / Bennett Raglin

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
R&B singer Jeremih, who was struck with the coronavirus and hospitalized since Nov. 5, has been released from the intensive care ward.

WLS, the ABC station in his native Chicago, said Sunday that according to the 33-year-old star's mother, Gwenda Starling, he has been taken off a respirator and moved to a regular hospital room.

"I get so teary-eyed but I get so joyful at the same time because he's pulling through," Starling said. "We've been praying that he can be home by Thanksgiving. It may be a bit much to ask God, but I figure we've been asking for everything else."

Jeremih, born Jeremy Felton, has earned multiplatinum status on such singles as "Oui," "Down on Me" and "Birthday Sex."

