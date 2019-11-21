Jerry Seinfeld compares his daughter to a 'baby alligator'

Like many other parents, Massapequa-raised comedy icon Jerry Seinfeld found it emotionally wrenching to send his eldest child off to college earlier this autumn. But that didn't stop him from comparing her to a baby alligator.

"A total puddle," Seinfeld, 65, told the podcast "Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith” Tuesday, recalling how he had felt seeing off his and wife Jessica Seinfeld's daughter Sascha, 19. "You're kind of falling apart there in the moment when you're saying goodbye."

However, added the “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" star, "I say that it's kind of like if you found a little baby alligator and you put it in your tub, and you would think, 'Oh, look at this, look at his little bitey teeth, look at his little teeth, they're so cute,' and then some time goes by and you go, 'You know, I think we've got to get this thing the hell out of here!" he said to laughter from hosts Bridget Everett, Rachel Feinstein, Keith Robinson and the Rockville Centre-raised Schumer. "This thing needs to go be murdering and eating other living things!' " he riffed.

On Aug. 19, cookbook author Jessica Seinfeld had posted an Instagram image of the family, which includes sons Julian, 16, and Shepherd, 14, and wrote, "New chapter begins for Sascha. Off to college! So many warm wishes and goobye's sent our way from friends and family this morning before we left. Thank you! We feel tremendous gratitude for each and all." Sascha Seinfeld is attending Duke University, in Durham, North Carolina.

Jerry Seinfeld, whose homes include an East Hampton mansion, also recalled his own late parents, noting they both had been orphans. "They both grew up in orphanages," he told the hosts. "As you might imagine, they were very independent, self-sufficient people, and I got that gene." Asked what they had thought of his career in the early stages, Seinfeld responded, "They thought, 'Well, eventually he's going to get a job. … This is just probably a little side fun thing he's doing.' "