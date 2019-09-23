TODAY'S PAPER
Jerry Seinfeld attends the LA Tastemaker event for Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee on July 17 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Netflix / Emma McIntyre

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Massapequa-raised comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld has again added dates to his residency at Manhattan's Beacon Theatre, for what promoter The Madison Square Garden Company calls "16 final performances … extending the run through its conclusion in March 2020."

MSG announced Monday that Seinfeld, 65, was adding two shows apiece over eight nights, with 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. performances on Nov. 21, Dec. 13, Jan. 10-11, Feb. 7-8 and March 13-14.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at noon via BeaconTheatre.com, Ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster Charge by Phone (866-858-0008). They also are scheduled to be available for purchase at the Beacon Theatre box office beginning Saturday at 11 a.m. Listed ticket prices are $87.50, $99.50, $195.

The three previous remaining nights in his now 22-night residency that began in January — Oct. 25-26 and Nov. 22 — are sold out, said MSG, though Ticketmaster on Monday offered a handful of seats at prices starting at $431.

Seinfeld additionally has a show scheduled at the Tilles Center in Brookville on Oct. 12 at 8:30 p.m., a gala honoring Gillis and George Poll of Poll Restaurants. As of Monday, roughly three dozen seats remained.

