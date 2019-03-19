TODAY'S PAPER
Jerry Seinfeld adds six shows to his Beacon Theatre residency

Jerry Seinfeld attends the "Colin Quinn: Red

 Jerry Seinfeld attends the "Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State" opening night at the Minetta Lane Theatre on Jan.22, 2019 in New York City.  Photo Credit: Getty Images/Nicholas Hunt

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Massapequa-raised comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld has added three dates and six shows to his ongoing residency at Manhattan's Beacon Theatre.

The Madison Square Garden Company announced Tuesday that Seinfeld, 64, will perform 7 and 9:30 p.m. shows on Friday, Sept. 20, and Friday to Saturday, Oct. 25-26. Tickets go on sale for members of "Beacon Theatre Insider" from 10 a.m. Wednesday  to 10 p.m. Thursday,  and to the public Friday  at 10 a.m.

Tickets remain available for his previously scheduled shows Thursday to Friday, April 4-5; Friday to Saturday, May 3-4; and Thursday to Friday, June 6-7.

Seinfeld's initial residency at the Upper West Side landmark ran from January 2016 to December 2017 with what MSG says were 36 sold-out performances.

The comedian, whose 1989-1998 NBC series "Seinfeld" is routinely hailed as a classic, has been the highest-earning comedian on Forbes magazine's annual list for last two years, and was either No. 1 or No. 2 most years since the list began in 2009. (There was no list in 2011, 2012 and 2014.) He made an estimated $57.5 million between June 2017 and June 2018 from standup shows, a Netflix special, his streaming series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" and Hulu's streaming of “Seinfeld" reruns.

