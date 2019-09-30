TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Evening
SEARCH
63° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Jerry Seinfeld wins 'Comedians in Cars' copyright case

Jerry Seinfeld attends the LA Tastemaker event for

Jerry Seinfeld attends the LA Tastemaker event for "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" on July 17 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Netflix / Emma McIntyre

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

Jerry Seinfeld's coffee cup runneth over. The Massapequa-raised comedian emerged victorious Monday when a judge ruled in his favor in a copyright battle against a former collaborator who said he came up for the idea for Seinfeld's hit series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee."

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan ruled Monday that the lawsuit brought forth by Christian Charles, director of the 2002 documentary "Comedian" starring Seinfeld, was barred by the statute of limitations. The film documented a cross-country road trip between Seinfeld and a friend. In his suit, Charles alleged that afterward, he presented the series idea to the comic.

“Defendants argue that Plaintiffs copyright claims are time-barred,” Nathan said. “The Court agrees.”

Copyright civil cases have a three-year window within the statute for a suit to be brought forth with any chance of success. Charles communicated with Seinfeld in 2017, but did not take any legal action until early 2018.

"Today’s victory is a complete vindication,” Seinfeld attorney Orin Snyder of Gibson Dunn Crutcher said Monday in a statement. “Jerry created 'Comedians in Cars' and this lawsuit was nothing but a money-grab seeking to capitalize on the success of the show. We are pleased that the court saw through the noise and dismissed the case.”

"Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" debuted on Sony Crackle in 2012 and moved to Netflix last year. Among the many celebrities who have shared some java with Seinfeld have been Jim Carrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Tina Fey, Roosevelt-raised Eddie Murphy and fellow Massapequan Alec Baldwin. The series, which just wrapped its 11th season, has earned three Emmy nominations.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Chef Alexcia Smith is from Valley Stream. She'll Valley Stream chef to compete on 'Beat Bobby Flay'
George Segal and Christie Brinkley appear in a Brinkley reprises her 'Vacation' role on 'The Goldbergs'
Woody Harrelson arrives at the premiere of "Solo: Harrelson hosts 'SNL' premiere; Baldwin back as Trump
Nigél Thatch as Malcolm X and Forest Whitaker 'Godfather of Harlem': Forest Whitaker shines in crime drama
This composite image shows actress-singer Jennifer Lopez and J. Lo, Shakira to perform at Super Bowl halftime show
Brittany Snow visits the artist in residence: Ashley Brittany Snow talks 'Almost Family,' more
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search