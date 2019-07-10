Jerry Seinfeld coming to Tilles Center this fall

Much like Newman coming through his door, Long Island will be saying “H-E-L-L-O … JERRY!” when comedian Jerry Seinfeld takes the stage at LIU Post’s Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Brookville on Oct. 12. The show is part of Tilles’ 2019-20 season, which includes Creedence Clearwater Revisited (Sept. 13), Patti LaBelle (Nov. 9), Bernadette Peters (Nov. 16), America (Feb. 21), Itzhak Perlman (April 4), The Guess Who (April 10) and more.

Seinfeld, who grew up in Massapequa, hasn’t performed a public show on Long Island since December 2012 when he headlined a superstorm Sandy benefit at NYCB Theatre at Westbury.

This show, which will serve as Tilles’ annual gala honoring Gillis and George Poll of the Poll restaurants, is a rare appearance for Seinfeld who typically has only performed at his monthly residency, dubbed “The Homestand,” at the Beacon Theatre in Manhattan since January 2016. Additionally, on Friday, July 19, the stand-up icon will debut the new season of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” on Netflix. One episode will feature fellow Long Island comedian Eddie Murphy, who grew up in Roosevelt.

The Tilles gala-Seinfeld show is open to the public. Tickets, which range $149-$499, go on sale this Friday at 1 p.m. on ticketmaster.com, tillescenter.org or at Tilles’ box office along with seats for the rest of the 2019-20 season.