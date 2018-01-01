Jessica Alba, husband Cash Warren welcome third child

Actress and The Honest Company co-founder Jessica Alba and her husband of nine years, Cash Warren, welcomed their third child on New Year’s Eve.

“Hayes Alba Warren 12/31/17 Best gift to ring in the New Year!!” Alba, 36, whose work includes the two 2000s “Fantastic Four” films and the Fox science-fiction series “Dark Angel,” posted on Instagram Monday, with a photo of the sleeping newborn. “Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro,” she added, referring to the couple’s daughters Haven Garner Warren, 6, and Honor Marie Warren, 9.

On his own Instagram page, Warren, who turns 39 on Jan. 10, posted a shot of himself and the swaddled infant, writing, “Hayes Alba Warren: You sure know how to ring in the new year! You showed up a few days early but we couldn’t be any happier. Your Mamma is the strongest woman I know . . . you’re so lucky to have her by your side. You have two amazing sisters who already adore you and I know you’ll be thankful to have them guide the way. On your first day of life, I promise to love you, to cherish you, and to provide you with a sandbox full of dreams to explore. Welcome to the family my sweet baby Hayes! 12/31/2017”

Warren, an independent film producer and co-founder of the clothing company Pair of Thieves, met Alba on the set on “Fantastic Four” (2005), where he was assistant to director Tim Story. Alba and Warren married in a small ceremony at the Beverly Hills courthouse on May 19, 2008.