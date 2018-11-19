The highly private actress Jessica Chastain, who married fashion-industry executive Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo last year, has welcomed her first child.

Us Weekly on Saturday said it had confirmed only that portion of tabloid reports that had also made unsubstantiated claims of the baby's sex, name and other details.

Rumors that the couple had become parents began in mid-October when Chastain, 41, was photographed by the agency Backgrid pushing a baby carriage, its passenger hidden beneath a blanket, in Boston while there to shoot the action-drama "Eve." Speculation escalated this weekend when Backgrid photographed Chastain holding a baby carrier as she and her husband were walking on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

Chastain has not commented on social media and her representatives have not responded to media inquiries.

The actress — who received Oscar nominations for "The Help" (2011) and "Zero Dark Thirty" (2012) and whose films include "Interstellar" (2014), "The Martian" (2015), "Molly's Game" (2017) and the upcoming X-Men movie "Dark Phoenix" — married Passi de Preposulo on June 10, 2017, at the groom's family estate, the 17th-century Villa Tiepolo Passi, in Carbonera, Italy. A Vanity Fair profile in 2009 said Passi de Preposulo is a count whose noble family traces back 1,000 years.

In June, Chastain told People magazine at the New York premiere of her film "Woman Walks Ahead" that, "I was told that the first year of marriage would be really difficult and people warned me, but actually it's incredible."

“Eve," starring Chastain as a member of a black-ops organization, also features Joan Chen, Geena Davis and John Malkovich, with Colin Farrell as the organization's head and Common as the former fiance of Chastain's character.