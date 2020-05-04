TODAY'S PAPER
LI comedian Jessica Kirson to hold virtual comedy event

Comedian Jessica Kirson, of West Hempstead, will host

Comedian Jessica Kirson, of West Hempstead, will host a virtual comedy event this Saturday. Credit: Marcus Russell Price

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Although comedy clubs are closed, comedian Jessica Kirson from West Hempstead is performing virtually this weekend. 

On Saturday, May 9, at 8 p.m., she will host her “Mother’s Day Livestream Celebration” with special guests comedians Bill Burr and Jeff Ross, plus Carnie Wilson from Wilson Phillips.

“It’s a new form of entertainment,” says Kirson, 50. “I feel very lucky that I can do this because I don’t just tell jokes.”

Kirson, who recently appeared in her own Comedy Central special “Talking to Myself,” will be interacting with her guests as well as her mother, therapist Elaine Braff (also mom to actor Zach Braff). Although Kirson will show some stand-up clips, the format will be more of a conversational talk show.

“You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,” says Kirson. “I think virtual comedy will go on for a while. We will see how long.”

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at onlocationlive.com/product/jessica-kirson-and-friends-celebrate-mothers-day.

Headshot of Newsday employee David Criblez on June

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

