Jessica Simpson reveals she's dyslexic

Jessica Simpson attends Create & Cultivate Los Angeles

Jessica Simpson attends Create & Cultivate Los Angeles at Rolling Greens Los Angeles on February 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.  Credit: Getty Images/Amy Sussman

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Revealing that she suffers from dyslexia, a common neurological condition that impairs a person's ability to read, Jessica Simpson is expressing gratitude that her self-read audiobook memoir has landed in a list of top-selling audiobooks.

Shortly after Apple Books on Tuesday issued its list of the year's 100 most popular audiobooks on its iTunes platform, with Simpson's "Open Book" at no. 51, the singer and fashion entrepreneur posted her gratitude on social media.

"OPEN BOOK, thank you for the therapy," Simpson, 40, wrote, thanking Apple Books "for recognizing and respecting my story. Turning my fears into wisdom has been a soulful journey to say the least. I appreciate the power of this praise with all of my heart."

She then revealed, "Fact: I'm dyslexic and this was the first time I have ever read out loud without hesitation. I did it for the listener. I did it for my family. I did it for myself."

The memoir, published February in hardcover by Dey Street Books, is a raw account of the star's youth in Texas, where she recalled being sexually abused by the daughter of a family friend. Becoming a teen singer on the Christian Youth Conference circuit, she eventually signed with a major label, married and divorced boy-band singer Nick Lachey, endured what she called an emotionally abusive relationship with singer-songwriter John Mayer, and developed substance-abuse and body-image issues.

Regardless, throughout the 2000s she released multiple gold- and platinum-selling albums and recorded several hits. She acted in movies and on TV, including a recurring role on "That '70s Show," and starred with Lachey in a reality-TV series. She went on to become a fashion designer with a billion-dollar-revenue company, and married NFL pro Eric Johnson in 2014. The couple are the parents of daughters Maxwell, 8, and Birdie, 20 months, and son Ace, 7.

