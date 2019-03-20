TODAY'S PAPER
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson welcome third child, a daughter

Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson attend the

Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson attend the YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund Geoffrey Beene National Scholarship Awards Dinner on Jan. 12, 2016 in midtown Manhattan.  Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Evan Agostini

By Newsday Staff
Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson welcomed their third child together on Tuesday, a daughter named Birdie Mae, her rep confirmed to People magazine.

The baby weighed 10 pounds, 13 ounces.

The actress-singer, 38, and former NFL player, 39, are also the parents of son Ace Knute, 5, and daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 6 ½. Simpson posted a photo of Birdie on her Instagram account to announce the news.

In October, Simpson told People how her kids felt about the idea of a new sibling. “The questions I get on the daily from Maxwell and Ace are hilarious," she told the magazine. "They want to know every detail — like how milk comes out of Mommy, how the baby will actually get here and if my belly button is a speaker to communicate with the baby.”

