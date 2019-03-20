Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson welcomed their third child together on Tuesday, a daughter named Birdie Mae, her rep confirmed to People magazine.

The baby weighed 10 pounds, 13 ounces.

The actress-singer, 38, and former NFL player, 39, are also the parents of son Ace Knute, 5, and daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 6 ½. Simpson posted a photo of Birdie on her Instagram account to announce the news.

In October, Simpson told People how her kids felt about the idea of a new sibling. “The questions I get on the daily from Maxwell and Ace are hilarious," she told the magazine. "They want to know every detail — like how milk comes out of Mommy, how the baby will actually get here and if my belly button is a speaker to communicate with the baby.”