EntertainmentCelebrities

Jessica Simpson expecting third child

Jessica Simpson is about to become a mother again. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Princess Grace Foundation - USA/Matt Winkelmeyer

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Singer and fashion entrepreneur Jessica Simpson and her husband of four years, former NFL pro Eric Johnson, are expecting their third child.

"SURPRISE…," Simpson, 38, posted on Facebook and Instagram Tuesday with two photos — one of the couple's children holding a pair of black-and-white polka-dot balloons and another with one of the balloons having popped, revealing many smaller pink balloons. "This little baby girl will make us a family of five," Simpson wrote. "We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life."

Simpson and Johnson, 39, are the parents of daughter Maxwell Drew, 6, and son Ace Knute, 5.

