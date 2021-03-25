TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

'Arrested Development' actress Jessica Walter dies at 80

Jessica Walter attends the season five premiere of

Jessica Walter attends the season five premiere of "Arrested Development" in Los Angeles, on May 17, 2018. Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Richard Shotwell

By The Associated Press
Print

LOS ANGELES — Jessica Walter, who played scheming matriarch Lucille Bluth on TV’s "Arrested Development," has died. She was 80.

Walter's death was confirmed Thursday by her daughter, Brooke Bowman.

The actor's best-known film roles included playing the stalker in Clint Eastwood's 1971 thriller, "Play Misty for Me."

Walter's daughter said the actor will be remembered for her work and for her wit, class and love of life.

Walter’s feature debut was in the 1964 film "Lilith," with Warren Beatty, Jean Seberg and Gene Hackman, who was also on his first film.

She also snagged a role in John Frankenheimer’s racing epic "Grand Prix," from 1966, as the glamorous but discontented wife of a Formula One racer who falls for another driver. That same year she appeared in Sidney Lumet’s "The Group," a female-led ensemble about the graduates of a prestigious university (Walter played the catty Libby), and acted for Lumet again in 1968’s "Bye Bye Braverman."

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Billy Joel and Twyla Tharp. Billy Joel on Twyla Tharp: 'An irresistible force of nature'
Hundreds of former contestants signed an open letter 'Jeopardy!' fans not happy with Dr. Oz as guest host
Garden City South native Luke Islam, 14, reached 'The Buzz': LI's Luke Islam of 'AGT' fame talks role in new 'Mighty Ducks' series
In this image from "Kid 90," Soleil Moon 'Kid 90': Affecting look back for Soleil Moon Frye fans
George Segal poses with a replica of his LI native, 'Goldbergs' star George Segal dies at 87
Ellen DeGeneres, left, says wife Portia de Rossi Ellen DeGeneres on wife's emergency surgery
Didn’t find what you were looking for?