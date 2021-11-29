Fitness trainer Jillian Michaels engaged

Personal trainer and former "The Biggest Loser" coach Jillian Michaels is engaged to fashion designer DeShanna Marie Minuto.

"1153 days... here's to thousands more. She said 'yes'," Michaels, 47, wrote on Instagram and Facebook Sunday, captioning a close-up photo of herself happily nuzzling Minuto, 36, who showcases her engagement ring, which People magazine described as a 7-carat emerald-cut diamond between two single-carat diamonds.

On her own Instagram account, Minuto wrote, "YES!" with an emoji of an engagement ring, and in addition to the same photo Michaels posted had a black-and-white close-up of her hand with the ring. "Mine," Michaels commented on the post, adding a heart emoji.

The couple has been together since 2018.

Minuto, who graduated from Northern Highlands Regional High School in Allendale, New Jersey, in 2003 and Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida, in 2007, launched the fashion label Letterino in January 2020, according to her LinkedIn account.

"DeShanna is 'all the things' — beautiful, smart, funny, creative, quirky, passionate ... I could run down the list of adjectives," Michaels told People in an Interview published Sunday. "Those characteristics obviously attract you to someone. But it's the quality of their character that makes you think 'Thank God for this person laying next to me' every night when you fall asleep."

In March 2016, Michaels announced her engagement to longtime partner Heidi Rhoades. Their son Phoenix, now 9, was born May 3, 2012, in the same week that Michaels finalized adoption of her then 2-year-old daughter Lukensia, now 11. By June 2018, the engagement had been over "for a while now," Michaels wrote on Instagram at the time, explaining, "We've found we're better friends and parents living apart than staying together."

TY PENNINGTON MARRIES HGTV star Ty Pennington and his fiancee of four months, social-media manager Kellee Merrell, married in Savannah, Georgia, over the weekend. Posting a wedding portrait Sunday on Instagram, Pennington wrote, "We did it." Monday morning he added a photo of a banquet table outdoors and wrote, "A perfect evening. Thank you to everyone who made this night so special." People magazine said the nuptials took place Saturday before just eight guests.