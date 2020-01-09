Jillian Michaels tries to clarify critical remarks about Lizzo

Celebrity fitness maven Jillian Michaels is attempting to clarify interview remarks that some took to be critical of plus-sized singer Lizzo.

"As I've stated repeatedly, we are all beautiful, worthy, and equally deserving," the former "The Biggest Loser" trainer, 45, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. "I also feel strongly that we love ourselves enough to acknowledge there are serious health consequences that come with obesity — heart disease, diabetes, cancer to name only a few. I would never wish these for ANYONE and I would hope we prioritize our health because we LOVE ourselves and our bodies."

Michaels earlier that day had responded to host Alex Berg on BuzzFeed News' Twitter morning show, "AM to DM,” who said that such celebrities as Lizzo were "putting images out there that we really don't get to see, of bodies that we don't get to see being celebrated, and ..."

"Why are we celebrating her body?" Michaels interrupted. "Why does it matter? That's what I'm saying. Why aren't we celebrating her music? Because it isn't going to be awesome if she gets diabetes. I'm just being honest. I love her music, my kid loves her music, but there's never a moment where I'm like, 'And I'm so glad that she's overweight.' Like, why do I even care? Why is it my job to care about her weight?"

Among the chorus of critics was "The Good Place" star Jameela Jamil, who has faced body-shamers herself. "Just saying... MY WHOLE DAMN THIN FAMILY HAS DIABETES AND HIGH CHOLESTEROL AND PROBLEMS WITH OUR JOINTS. Why is This woman acting like she's an MRI? Stop concern-trolling fat people and get in the bin," the London native tweeted, using a Briticism for garbage can.

BuzzFeed host Berg tweeted that Lizzo — who played the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in December at Madison Square Garden and headlined two nights at Radio City Music Hall in September — "has been incredibly important in giving so many of us a possibility model for accepting our bodies as we are and celebrating bodies that are normally ridiculed. Had to restrain myself from defending Lizzo's honor!"

Lizzo, born Melissa Jefferson, has not commented directly on Michaels' remarks. On Sunday, she wrote that she was taking a break from Twitter. An Atlantic Records representative did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.