Move over Billy Joel, step aside Jerry Seinfeld, comedian Jim Breuer now has his own residency. The Valley Stream native will set up shop at The Paramount in Huntington one Saturday night per month starting Feb. 17.

“I haven’t felt this giddy since my ‘Saturday Night Live’ days,” says Breuer, 50. “This is something I’ve been working on for the last 15 years. I’m all hopped up.”

Breuer has been a regular at The Paramount since the venue opened. He also filmed his 2015 special, “Comic Frenzy” and his 2016 music video, “Old School,” at the theater.

“The first time I walked into The Paramount, I knew it was the place to do this,” says Breuer. “When I get on that stage, I feel like a male lion that just came back to its pride.”

The 90-minute show, dubbed “The Jim Breuer Residency: Comedy, Stories and More,” will be in three sections with no intermission.

“The first half-hour I’m going to be doing stand-up touching on current Long Island events. I may even do some crowd interaction,” says Breuer. “The middle section will be heavy on storytelling. But I know no matter how deep I go, I’ve got to end it with a funny. Then the last part will be like the Wiggles for adults with funny musical impressions, ‘Here’s Bingo done by AC/DC, Alice in Chains, Volbeat and Joe Pesci’ . . . It murders.”

Tickets ($29.50-$79.50) for the first three shows, Feb. 17, March 3 and April 14, go on-sale Friday 8 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster (800-745-3000) or The Paramount box office. Pre-sale tickets are available to Paramount fan club members and Citi customers starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. A VIP Package includes a front-row seat plus a private preshow dinner (limited to 10 guests per show) with Breuer in the Founder’s Room for $200 per person. For more information, visit: ticketmaster.com, paramountny.com or jimbreuer.com