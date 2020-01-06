TODAY'S PAPER
Jimmy Buffett returning to Jones Beach August 4

Jimmy Buffett (C) takes opening night bow during

Jimmy Buffett (C) takes opening night bow during the Broadway premiere of "Escape to Margaritaville" the new musical featuring songs by Jimmy Buffett at the Marquis Theatre in New York City on March 15, 2018. Credit: Getty Images for Escape To Margaritaville/Photo by Noam Galai

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Attention Parrotheads: Paradise is returning this summer as Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band comes to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh for one-night-only on Tuesday, August 4 as part of his “Slack Tide” Tour 2020.

Fans will get their “Fins Up” as Buffett, who lives part of the year in Southampton, plays hits “Margaritaville,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Volcano” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” at his annual late summer Long Island concert. Hawaiian shirts, flip-flops, leis and panama hats are encouraged.

Don’t forget to come early for the legendary tailgate party where fans turn the parking lot into a tropical utopia complete with portable palm trees, temporary sand and blow-up pools.    

Tickets go on sale Monday, Jan.13 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com or call 800-745-3000. There’s an eight ticket limit per person.

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

