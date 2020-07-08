TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
82° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Jimmy Fallon coming out with children's book for Christmas

Jimmy Fallon's new children's book is based on

Jimmy Fallon's new children's book is based on his own experience as a youngster at Christmas.  Credit: Getty Images for Writers Guild of America, East / Roy Rochlin

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

"The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon has written his fourth children's book, "5 More Sleeps 'til Christmas," a paean to his favorite holiday, which will come out this fall.

"As my mother always said, 'Now that the Fourth of July is over, it's time to start thinking about Christmas.' It's always been my favorite time of year, but those last few days were the biggest test of my patience," Fallon, 45, told People magazine in an interview posted Wednesday.

He wrote the book "with that kid in mind," he said. "How many more days — or as my girls call it 'sleeps' — 'til Christmas? And as my Dad always said, 'If you order now, it should get there in time.' "

Fallon and his wife, film producer Nancy Juvonen, have two daughters: Winnie, who turns 7 on July 23, and Frances, 5.

Published by the Macmillan children's-book imprint Feiwel & Friends and illustrated by Rich Deas, the 48-page book for ages 3 to 6 is scheduled for publication on Oct. 27.

For the same imprint, Fallon has written three books for ages 1 to 3, illustrated by Spanish artist Miguel Ordóñez: "Your Baby's First Word Will Be Dada" (2015), "Everything Is Mama" (2017) and "This Is Baby" (2019).

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Phillipa Soo play Alexander Hamilton Miranda responds to 'Hamilton' slavery criticism
Amy Schumer is one tough mother-to-be in HBO 'Expecting Amy': A labored effort
Sarah Burns as Kaylie, Nasim Pedrad as Wesley 'Desperados': Ex-'SNL' star lone bright spot in Netflix movie
In this image from part one of PBS' 'The Vote': Remarkable tour of largely forgotten history
This Jan. 12, 2012 file photo shows Hugh Hugh Downs, genial presence on TV news and game shows, dies
Carl Reiner and Mary Tyler Moore star in CBS honors Carl Reiner with two colorized 'Dick Van Dyke' episodes
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search