"The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon has written his fourth children's book, "5 More Sleeps 'til Christmas," a paean to his favorite holiday, which will come out this fall.

"As my mother always said, 'Now that the Fourth of July is over, it's time to start thinking about Christmas.' It's always been my favorite time of year, but those last few days were the biggest test of my patience," Fallon, 45, told People magazine in an interview posted Wednesday.

He wrote the book "with that kid in mind," he said. "How many more days — or as my girls call it 'sleeps' — 'til Christmas? And as my Dad always said, 'If you order now, it should get there in time.' "

Fallon and his wife, film producer Nancy Juvonen, have two daughters: Winnie, who turns 7 on July 23, and Frances, 5.

Published by the Macmillan children's-book imprint Feiwel & Friends and illustrated by Rich Deas, the 48-page book for ages 3 to 6 is scheduled for publication on Oct. 27.

For the same imprint, Fallon has written three books for ages 1 to 3, illustrated by Spanish artist Miguel Ordóñez: "Your Baby's First Word Will Be Dada" (2015), "Everything Is Mama" (2017) and "This Is Baby" (2019).