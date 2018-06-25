Jimmy Fallon makes donation to immigration charity

"The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon has tweaked President Donald Trump after the chief executive tweeted insults against the comic.

"In honor of the President's tweet, I'll be making a donation to RAICES in his name," Fallon, 43, tweeted Sunday night, referring to the Texas-based Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, a nonprofit organization providing free and low-cost legal services to immigrant children, families and refugees in the state. Trump earlier that day had tweeted against the type of due process RAICES offers, writing, "When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came."

RAICES tweeted in response to Fallon, "It's hard to #resist supporting reuniting families. Thanks, Jimmy! This is a tremendous honor. A hugely winning choice! #nohumanisillegal."

Trump, 72, tweeted Sunday, in response to a podcast interview Fallon had done with The Hollywood Reporter that ran last Tuesday, in which the talk show host expressed regret over a September 2016 Trump appearance on "Tonight." Fallon was perceived as having fawned over the then Republican presidential candidate, including mussing Trump's hair in playful fashion. Fallon immediately faced a backlash for "normalizing" a polarizing candidate who had expressed extreme views on the campaign trail.

"@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous 'hair show' with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have 'humanized' me-he is taking heat,” Trump tweeted. "He called & said 'monster ratings.' Be a man Jimmy!" Fallon did not confirm whether he had called Trump or made such a statement.

"I did not do it to 'normalize' him or to say I believe in his political beliefs or any of that stuff," Fallon said on the podcast, saying the backlash "just got bigger and out of control. I saw other comedians from other shows making fun of me on Twitter…." He went on to say, "It was definitely a down time," adding, "And it's tough for morale. … You go, 'Alright, we get it. I heard you. You made me feel bad. So now what? Are you happy? I'm depressed. Do you want to push me more? What do you want me to do? You want me to kill myself? What would make you happy? Get over it.' “

He concluded, "I made a mistake. I'm sorry if I made anyone mad. And, looking back, I would do it differently."