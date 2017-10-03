A Philadelphia woman is praising Jimmy Fallon for an act of kindness on Long Island Saturday, when he gave her a ride in the middle of a downpour.

Dawn Elyse Warden, 53, said she was staying at a Sagaponack home to celebrate a friend’s birthday and decided to take a walk out to Town Line Beach early Saturday.

“I got in late Friday and I thought I needed to go to the beach,” Warden said.

She brought a raincoat with her and took some photos of the stormy sky, and turned back when she started to feel raindrops around 11:30 a.m. The rain started to pour as she walked back along Town Line Road, about a mile’s walk from the house.

“This truck pulls up and the window rolls down,” she said. “I’m thinking, as a woman, ‘I’m not getting in the car with you.’ And then I was like, ‘Oh it’s Jimmy Fallon.’ ”

“The Tonight Show” host offered to drive her the last few blocks to her friend’s home, she said.

Warden was struck by how clean the inside of Fallon’s Ford pickup was and told him she was concerned about getting in with her sandy shoes. The comedian didn’t mind, she said.

Warden said Fallon never introduced himself, but it was clear he knew she recognized him. He introduced her to his 2-year-old daughter, Frances, who was strapped into a car seat in the back, she said.

They talked about the weather, the Hamptons and their children — Warden has five — she said.

“It was a big deal to me that he would stop the car for a stranger with his child in the car. I thought that was kind of amazing,” she said.

Though Warden had been told that Fallon owned a home in the area, the ride was still a pleasant surprise, she said.

Fallon’s publicist did not respond to a request for comment.

Fallon purchased a home in Sagaponack in 2011 and has quickly become a familiar face for fans around the East End.

Over Memorial Day weekend this year, Fallon and Justin Timberlake recorded themselves “bro-biking” on a tandem bike around Sagaponack. The resulting clips were posted to Instagram and went viral.

Fallon also spotlighted a Wainscott tow truck company on his show when his vehicle got stuck in the sand in 2014, and in 2015, he accidentally showed up while News 12 Long Island filmed a segment at the Long Island Game Farm in Manorville.