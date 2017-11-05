This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 61° Good Afternoon
Overcast 61° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Jimmy Fallon's mom, Gloria Fallon, dies at 68

Fallon told The Associated Press through his spokeswoman that he lost his "biggest fan."

Jimmy Fallon attends the SeriousFun Children's Network Gala

Jimmy Fallon attends the SeriousFun Children's Network Gala in New York on May 23, 2017. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The mother of "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon has died, a day after the show canceled one of its tapings.

A spokeswoman for the host said Gloria Fallon died Saturday at a New York City hospital with her son and other family by her side. She was 68 years old.

Fallon told The Associated Press through his spokeswoman that he lost his "biggest fan."

"The Tonight Show" had canceled its episode Friday, following reports of a family matter.

Gloria Fallon had attended the taping of her son's first night hosting "The Tonight Show" in 2014. Jimmy Fallon has also featured his mom in the show's hashtag segment, #MomQuotes.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Larry David on 'SNL.' Host Larry David bombs on ‘SNL’
Kevin Spacey arrives at the Q&A Screening of Netflix boots Kevin Spacey from 'House of Cards'
Jann Wenner in the early days of the ‘Rolling Stone’ doc a fascinating 50-year trip
Chuck Todd has been moderator of Chuck Todd talks ‘Meet the Press’ as it turns 70
TV turkeys: 14 worst shows of this century
How ‘Trump’ invented Christmas