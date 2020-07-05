J.K. Rowling airs new comments on transgender views

British author J.K. Rowling, who last month issued controversial comments many considered transphobic, now maintains that some doctors needlessly steer young people toward sex-hormone therapy and transition surgery.

"Many health professionals are concerned that young people struggling with their mental health are being shunted towards hormones and surgery when this may not be in their best interests," the "Harry Potter" novelist, 54, said in one of more than a dozen tweets on the topic Sunday. "Many, myself included, believe we are watching a new kind of conversion therapy for young gay people, who are being set on a lifelong path of medicalisation that may result in the loss of their fertility and/or full sexual function."

Rowling added that "transition may be the answer for some. For others, it won't – witness the accounts of detransitioners," she said, linking to a blog post by The Detransition Advocacy Network founder, self-described as "not a philosopher or a gender expert or a psychologist."

In her conclusion before two postscripts, Rowling said, "None of that may trouble you or disturb your belief in your own righteousness. But if so, I can't pretend I care much about your bad opinion of me."

Rowling's posts followed two of the largest Harry Potter fan sites, The Leaky Cauldron and MuggleNet, jointly announcing Wednesday that they were distancing themselves from the author because of what they called her "harmful and disproven beliefs about what it means to be a transgender person," finding "the use of her influence and privilege to target marginalized people to be out of step with the message of acceptance and empowerment we find in her books…."

"Harry Potter" film-series stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, among others, have similarly rejected Rowling's comments about transgender people.