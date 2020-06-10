TODAY'S PAPER
J.K. Rowling responds to critics over her transgender comments

Author J.K. Rowling said on her blog Wednesday

Author J.K. Rowling said on her blog Wednesday that she is a survivor of domestic abuse and sexual assault. Credit: Invision / AP / Evan Agostini

By The Associated Press
“Harry Potter" creator J.K. Rowling said she refuses to “bow down" to criticism about her recent comments on transgender people.

Rowling, 54, published a lengthy post on her blog website Wednesday in response to the backlash and her concerns over “new trans activism." She has been under heavy scrutiny about her thoughts on transgender identity from the LGBTQ community along with Eddie Redmayne and Daniel Radcliffe, who starred in the Fantastic Beasts and Harry Potter film franchises, respectively.

“I refuse to bow down to a movement that I believe is doing demonstrable harm in seeking to erode ‘woman’ as a political and biological class and offering cover to predators like few before it," she said.

Rowling drew outrage Saturday on Twitter when she criticized an opinion piece published by the website Devex, a media platform for the global development community, that used the phrase “people who menstruate.” Rowling implied it should have said “women.”

The famed author continued with another thread speaking about the concept of biological sex. She said she felt compelled to tweet her thoughts about her experience with domestic abuse and sexual assault.

“I stand alongside the brave women and men, gay, straight and trans, who’re standing up for freedom of speech and thought, and for the rights and safety of some of the most vulnerable in our society: young gay kids, fragile teenagers, and women who’re reliant on and wish to retain their single sex spaces," she said in her post Wednesday.

Rowling’s tweets caused a firestorm of responses from the LGBTQ community and others who were upset with her words.

