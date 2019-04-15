Joan Collins has thanked firefighters for their quick response after a blaze erupted in her London apartment.

The 85-year-old actress shared video images of a charred wall on social media after the weekend fire. She also tweeted thanks to the "marvelous" firefighters who tackled the "terrifying" blaze.

Collins said her husband Percy Gibson was a "hero" for trying to douse the flames with a fire extinguisher.

The London Fire Brigade said Monday that the blaze in the ritzy Belgravia neighborhood was caused by sunlight reflecting off a shaving mirror and setting fire to a bathroom blind. It said such fires were a particular risk at this time of year.

The brigade said Collins and Gibson were both checked at the scene but did not need hospital treatment.