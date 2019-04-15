TODAY'S PAPER
Joan Collins thanks firefighters after London apartment fire

Joan Collins attends the 2017 British Academy Television

Joan Collins attends the 2017 British Academy Television Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London.  Photo Credit: AP / Joel Ryan

By The Associated Press
Joan Collins has thanked firefighters for their quick response after a blaze erupted in her London apartment.

The 85-year-old actress shared video images of a charred wall on social media after the weekend fire. She also tweeted thanks to the "marvelous" firefighters who tackled the "terrifying" blaze.

Collins said her husband Percy Gibson was a "hero" for trying to douse the flames with a fire extinguisher.

The London Fire Brigade said Monday that the blaze in the ritzy Belgravia neighborhood was caused by sunlight reflecting off a shaving mirror and setting fire to a bathroom blind. It said such fires were a particular risk at this time of year.

The brigade said Collins and Gibson were both checked at the scene but did not need hospital treatment.

