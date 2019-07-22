Report: Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix are engaged

Are Academy Award nominees Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix engaged?

Us Weekly said Sunday that after "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" star Mara, 34, was seen in May wearing an apparent engagement ring, the magazine had confirmed she and Phoenix, 44, were affianced. The notoriously private couple, who have no known social media, have not commented.

Phoenix, younger brother of the late star River Phoenix, conceded to The New York Times Style Magazine in mid-2017 that he and Mara lived together in Los Angeles' Hollywood Hills neighborhood. This would be a first marriage for both.

Mara, younger sister of "Pose" and "House of Cards" actress Kate Mara, had appeared with Joaquin Phoenix in the 2013 film "Her" and the two became a couple three years later while shooting the movie "Mary Magdalene," said Us. That Biblical film, in which Rooney Mara played the title role and Phoenix played Jesus, was released in 2018. By then the couple had made their red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival, in May 2017.

Mara, a scion of longtime New York Giants' owners the Mara family, also starred with Phoenix in director Gus Van Sant's "Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot" (2018), and the two were among the narrators of the animal-agriculture documentary "Dominion" (2018).

Mara received Oscar nominations for "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" (2011) and "Carol" (2015). Phoenix earned Oscar nominations for "Gladiator" (2000), "Walk the Line" (2005) and "The Master" (2012).