No-go for Joe Exotic: Trump pardon list omits 'Tiger King'

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, is

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, is seen at the zoo he used to run in Wynnewood, Okla., in 2013. He is currently serving a 22-year federal prison sentence. Credit: AP / Sue Ogrocki

One name missing in President Donald Trump's flurry of pardons is "Tiger King" Joe Exotic.

His team was so confident in a pardon that they had readied a celebratory limousine and a hair and wardrobe team to whisk away the zookeeper-turned-reality-TV-star, who is serving a 22-year federal prison sentence in Texas. But he wasn't on the list announced Wednesday morning.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in federal prison for violating federal wildlife laws and for his role in a failed murder-for-hire plot targeting his chief rival, Carole Baskin, who runs a rescue sanctuary for big cats in Florida. Baskin was not harmed.

Maldonado-Passage, who has maintained his innocence, was also sentenced for killing five tigers, selling tiger cubs and falsifying wildlife records. A jury convicted him in April 2019.

In his pardon application filed in September, Maldonado-Passage’s attorneys argued that he was "railroaded and betrayed" by others. Maldonado-Passage, 57, is scheduled to be released from custody in 2037, but his attorneys said in the application that "he will likely die in prison" because of health concerns.

Maldonado-Passage's backers, who referred to themselves as "Team Tiger," said in a statement Wednesday that "140 million Joe Exotic fans had a hard time getting out of bed this morning."

