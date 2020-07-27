TODAY'S PAPER
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner welcome first child

Singer Joe Jonas and his actress wife,

 Singer Joe Jonas and his actress wife, Sophie Turner, on Monday announced the birth of their first child. Credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

By The Associated Press
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have welcomed their first child.

"Game of Thrones" star Turner, 24, and singer Jonas, 30, announced the birth Monday.

"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," the spouses said in a statement released through his label, Republic Records.

The couple was quiet about the pregnancy and gave no further details on the baby.

Turner, the England-born actress who played Sansa Stark on "Game of Thrones" for eight seasons, and Jonas, the Arizona-born musician who came to fame in a band with his brothers on the Disney Channel, began dating in 2016 and married last year.

They live in Los Angeles, and the baby is the first child for both.

