EntertainmentCelebrities

Reports: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner expecting first child

Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner arrive

Joe Jonas and  wife Sophie Turner arrive for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.  Credit: AFP via Getty Images/VALERIE MACON

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
"Game of Thrones" and "Dark Phoenix" star Sophie Turner is expecting her first child with husband Joe Jonas, reported Us Weekly on Wednesday, saying it had confirmed a story that first appeared in the celebrity gossip site JustJared.com.

Representatives for music star Jonas, 30, and Turner, who per most accounts turns 24 on Feb. 21, have not commented, and the couple has not done so on social media.

Turner and Jonas had each announced on Oct. 15, 2017, that they had gotten engaged. Following their surprise wedding in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019, the couple staged a lavish second ceremony in France on June 29.  

