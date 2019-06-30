Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner wed for second time in France

Following their surprise wedding in Las Vegas on May 1, musician Joe Jonas and "Game of Thrones" and "Dark Phoenix" star Sophie Turner staged a lavish second ceremony in France on Saturday.

Photos from the agency Backgrid posted by "Entertainment Tonight" show a tuxedoed Jonas, 29, at a château in Avignon, in France's Provence region, standing with groomsmen including brothers Nick and Kevin as well as the couple's pooch, Porky Basquiat, an Alaskan Klee Kai, in a doggie tux. Other images show Jonas' sister-in-law, actress Priyanka Chopra, in a gown.

DJ and music producer Diplo, 40, who famously live streamed video from the couple's Las Vegas ceremony, posted on Instagram an image of himself in a suit outdoors, geotagged Avignon, and wrote jokingly, "This is the only photo I got from Joe and Sophie Turner Jonas wedding because they took my phone from me and put in a holding cell during the ceremony. Heard it was lovely tho."

Neither Jonas nor Turner — who most outlets say turned 23 in February, though she stated in an April 2019 "Dr. Phil" podcast that she is 22 — have commented on social media.

Turner's "Game of Thrones" co-star, Maisie Williams, 22, posted on Instagram an image of herself and entrepreneur Reuben Selby at what People magazine said was a Friday rehearsal dinner. "[W]hite party for the bride and groom," she wrote. Williams was among the bridesmaids, the magazine added.

Jonas and Turner each announced on Oct. 15, 2017, that they had gotten engaged.