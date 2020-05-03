TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
65° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

'Sopranos' star Joe Pantoliano struck by car while walking

Actor Joe Pantoliano attends the premiere of "Fahrenheit

Actor Joe Pantoliano attends the premiere of "Fahrenheit 11/9" at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan on Sept. 13, 2018. Credit: Brent N. Clarke / Invision / AP

By The Associated Press
Print

WILTON, Conn. — Actor Joe Pantoliano, known for his roles in movies and in HBO’s “Sopranos,” is recovering at his Connecticut home after being struck by a car while walking.

Pantoliano’s agent told Variety the 68-year-old actor was walking near his rural home in Wilton when two nearby cars crashed into each other. The collision sent one of the cars sliding down the asphalt, where it collided with Pantoliano and knocked him to the ground.

The impact left him with a gash on his head and other injuries. His agent told Variety that Pantoliano was taken to a nearby hospital.

A post on Instagram showed Pantoliano with stitches in his head and giving a thumbs-up sign. It read, “Joey is home recovering. He has a severe head injury and some chest trauma.”

Pantoliano played mobster Ralph Cifaretto on the HBO series and has appeared in “The Matrix,” and other films including “Bad Boys,” “Risky Business,” “The Fugitive” and “Midnight Run.”

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Simone Missick stars in CBS' "All Rise." Legal drama 'All Rise' adapts to pandemic for season finale
Robbie Amell in Amazon Prime Video's "Upload." 'Upload': High-concept series that plays like a bad sitcom
'Sopranos' stars launch new podcast about the show
Paul Giamatti (left) as Chuck Rhoades and 'Billions': Season 5 improves over season 4
"The Bachelor" host Chris Harrison will be back 'Bachelor' sets clip show; CBS postpones 'Amazing Race'
The cast of Bravo's "Camp Getaway." New Bravo series showcases antics at LI native's 'adult summer camp'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search