Deportation looms for convicted 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' husband

An attorney for Joe Giudice says he's been sent to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in central Pennsylvania.

Teresa and Joe Giudice attend a Mount Airy Resort Casino event in Mount Pocono City, Pa., on March 5, 2016. Photo Credit: Paul Zimmerman

By The Associated Press
NEWARK, N.J. — The husband of one of the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" reality TV stars has been released from federal prison and is waiting to see if he'll be deported back to Italy.

An attorney for Joe Giudice says he's been sent to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in central Pennsylvania.

Giudice and wife Teresa pleaded guilty in 2014 to financial fraud. Joe Giudice has said he came to the U.S. as an infant and wasn't aware he wasn't an American citizen.

Teresa Giudice served nearly a year in prison and was freed in December 2015.

Under a sentencing agreement that allowed the couple to care for their four young children, Joe Giudice began serving his 41-month sentence after his wife was released.

