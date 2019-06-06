TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
81° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Joey Fatone confirms he and wife Kelly Baldwin are divorcing

Joey Fatone and Kelly Baldwin attend the

 Joey Fatone and Kelly Baldwin attend the world premiere of Disney's "Dumbo" on March 11, 2019 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Disney/Jesse Grant

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Singer, actor and television personality Joey Fatone, formerly of the boy band 'NSync, has confirmed that he and wife Kelly Baldwin, are divorcing.

The two have been separated for an undisclosed time. "I was, at one point, married, and now I am separated, going through a divorce," the 42-year-old Fatone told Us Weekly at the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

 The couple, who had married at Oheka Castle in Huntington on Sept. 9, 2004, are the parents of daughters Briahna, 18, and Kloey, 9. Fatone in 2013 had addressed rumors of marital difficulty, telling the entertainment news program "omg! Insider," " "We're still married … kids are great."

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Carol Silva hosts the Long Island Top Workplaces Longtime News 12 anchor Carol Silva is retiring
The first "SpongeBob SquarePants" spinoff, "Kamp Koral," will Get ready for 'SpongeBob' spinoff 'Kamp Koral'
Jussie Smollett addresses reporters before leaving Cook County Lee Daniels: Jussie Smollett won't return to 'Empire'
Gretchen Carlson attends Variety's Power of Women: New Carlson steps down as Miss America chairwoman
Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep in HBO's Season 'Big Little Lies': Streep adds zest to addictive series
Cree Cicchino, left, Fabrizio Guido, Gabriel Iglesias, Tucker New to stream in June, from Netflix to Facebook Watch
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search