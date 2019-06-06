Joey Fatone confirms he and wife Kelly Baldwin are divorcing

Singer, actor and television personality Joey Fatone, formerly of the boy band 'NSync, has confirmed that he and wife Kelly Baldwin, are divorcing.

The two have been separated for an undisclosed time. "I was, at one point, married, and now I am separated, going through a divorce," the 42-year-old Fatone told Us Weekly at the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

The couple, who had married at Oheka Castle in Huntington on Sept. 9, 2004, are the parents of daughters Briahna, 18, and Kloey, 9. Fatone in 2013 had addressed rumors of marital difficulty, telling the entertainment news program "omg! Insider," " "We're still married … kids are great."