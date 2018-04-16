TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Morning
49° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

Engaged wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella break up

Nikki Bella tweeted that she and Cena have ended their engagement, saying that they've made the mutual decision to break up after six years together.

John Cena, left, and Nikki Bella attend the

John Cena, left, and Nikki Bella attend the premiere of "Blockers" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on April 3. Photo Credit: AP / Invision/Richard Shotwell

By The Associated Press
Print

John Cena and Nikki Bella are no longer getting ready to say "I do."

Bella tweeted Sunday that the professional wrestlers have ended their relationship and asked for privacy.

The couple had been together for six years and got engaged a year ago on live TV during a wrestling match.

They often took their relationship public, canoodling on red carpets and talking about each other in interviews.

Cena has made a successful transition from wrestling to acting, appearing in movies like "Trainwreck" and the new R-rated comedy "Blockers."

Bella stars in a reality TV show on E! called "Total Bellas" with her twin sister, Brie.

Us Weekly was first to report the breakup.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Carrie Underwood performs at the Academy of Country ACM Awards: Big night for Aldean, Stapleton, Lambert
Voice actress Tara Strong meets with Kidsday reporters, Meeting voice actress Tara Strong
The Boss Baby is back in a new New shows, movies streaming on Netflix for kids
Mariska Hargitay attends the 2017 Hamptons Magazine Memorial Hargitay takes advocacy for sex assault victims to HBO
Emma Kenney attends the ‘Roseanne’ actress seeks ‘treatment for my battles’
The on-camera wardrobe of NBC's "Today" show co-host How to get the look of your favorite TV stars