TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
68° Good Afternoon
Hello, we've upgraded our systems.

Please log back in to enjoy your subscription. Thank you for being part of the Newsday family.

Forgot your password? We can help go here.

Log in
EntertainmentCelebrities

 Shay Shariatzadeh and John Cena are married

Shay Shariatzadeh and John Cena attend the premiere

Shay Shariatzadeh and John Cena attend the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Dolittle" at Regency Village Theatre on January 11, 2020 in Westwood, California. Credit: Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Actor and pro wrestler John Cena and Iran-born Canadian electrical engineer and software product manager Shay Shariatzadeh have married.

A Florida marriage certificate shows John Felix Anthony Cena, 43, and Shariatzadeh Shaghayegh, 30, were wed Monday in Tampa, Florida. The two were first photographed together publicly in March 2019 in Vancouver, where Cena was filming last year's family comedy "Playing With Fire." Neither has commented publicly, but Shariatzadeh's protected Twitter account now reads "Shay Shariatzadeh-Cena."

Cena was married to Liz Huberdeau from 2009 to 2012. He famously proposed to fellow pro wrestler and reality-TV star Nikki Bella at the televised "WrestleMania 33" in April 2017, but the couple called off the engagement a year later. Cena stars next year in the HBO Max satirical action series "Peacemaker," based on the Charlton Comics character now owned by DC.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum attend WE LI's JP Rosenbaum, 'Bachelorette' Ashley Hebert split after after 8 years of marriage
Post Malone accepts the award for top male 2020 Billboards: Malone, Legend, Eilish own show
Michael C. Hall is set to reprise his 'Dexter' returning to Showtime next year
Eddie Murphy's sequel, "Coming 2 America," is reportedly Report: Murphy 'America' sequel headed to Amazon
Martin Sheen is seen in HBO Max's "A 'West Wing' cast back with mission: Get out the vote
Dr. Joe Park of Valley Stream introduces himself LI 'Bachelorette' contestant survives first night
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search