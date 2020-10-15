Actor and pro wrestler John Cena and Iran-born Canadian electrical engineer and software product manager Shay Shariatzadeh have married.

A Florida marriage certificate shows John Felix Anthony Cena, 43, and Shariatzadeh Shaghayegh, 30, were wed Monday in Tampa, Florida. The two were first photographed together publicly in March 2019 in Vancouver, where Cena was filming last year's family comedy "Playing With Fire." Neither has commented publicly, but Shariatzadeh's protected Twitter account now reads "Shay Shariatzadeh-Cena."

Cena was married to Liz Huberdeau from 2009 to 2012. He famously proposed to fellow pro wrestler and reality-TV star Nikki Bella at the televised "WrestleMania 33" in April 2017, but the couple called off the engagement a year later. Cena stars next year in the HBO Max satirical action series "Peacemaker," based on the Charlton Comics character now owned by DC.