With a family comedy about firefighters about to hit theaters, wrestler-turned-actor John Cena has spearheaded a $500,000 donation to first responders battling the current California wildfires.

In a tweeted video Monday, Cena, 42, urged his movie's distributor, Paramount Pictures, "to do me one favor. I want them to pick a charity … that aids our first responders as soon as possible. And on behalf of 'Playing with Fire' and out of respect to the people that I truly believe are heroes, my response would be to immediately donate half a million dollars to this cause."

The studio shortly afterward tweeted, "We've chosen two charities to share your donation: @CAFireFound & the @LAFDFoundation, which provide essential services to the dedicated firefighters who are working tirelessly to keep us safe." Cena in turn tweeted to those two foundations that "on behalf of Paramount and the cast of ... [the film], a total of $500K is coming your way. Thank you for what you do. Help is on the way!!!"